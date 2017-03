Geving will leave Portland State after 12 years on the Park Blocks. He was an assistant coach from 2005-09 under Head Coach Ken Bone. Geving took over as Head Coach in 2009-10 when Bone moved on to be Head Coach at Washington State.

In eight seasons, he had a 112-133 record with the Vikings. His teams reached the Big Sky Tournament semifinals three times.This season the Vikings were 15-16 overall, 7-11 in the Big Sky Conference.