George HW Bush now the longest living president

Patrick Smith/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Former President George H.W. Bush can check off his list another milestone: As of Saturday, he became the longest-living president, at the age of 93 years and 166 days.

The 41st president surpassed Gerald Ford, who lived to be 93 years and 165 days, according to Gabe Fleisher of the “Wake Up to Politics” newsletter, who was first to point out the presidential milestone on Twitter.

Among living presidents, Jimmy Carter is not far behind, clocking in at 93 years and 55 days.

In October, Bush joined the four other living former presidents — Barack Obama; Bill Clinton; Jimmy Carter; and his son, George W. Bush — for a hurricane relief concert in Texas. At the event, he was honored by his son.

The elder Bush has been hospitalized a couple of times this year. In January, he missed President Donald Trump’s inauguration because of a 12-day hospitalization for pneumonia. In April, he was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital again for a mild case of pneumonia.

