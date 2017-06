Portland Ore – Another old portland house will soon face the wreckers ball. The old farm house on SE 36th place was the main fixture on acres of dairy land that goes all the way back to 1880. The old home will be demolished and replaced by two three story town houses worth 800 thousand apiece. The developer stands to make over a million dollars on the flip.

Neola Larsen who has lived across the street from the house since 1969 says new zoning rules will allow houses to be five feet apart.