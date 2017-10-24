HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say someone stole more than $300,000 worth of merchandise from two vendors who attended the Portland Regional Gem & Mineral Show.

Hillsboro police Lt. Henry Reimann said Tuesday that Randy and Katie Gneiting of Columbus, Montana, reported the theft Oct. 15. It happened after they left the show at the Washington County Fairgrounds and grabbed a bite to eat at a McDonald’s in Hillsboro.

Reimann says the couple sat at a window so they could watch their Ford Expedition. But they missed the thieves who acted quickly. Reimann says it’s apparent they knew exactly what they wanted and where to find it.

The thieves removed heavy aluminum cases that contained gems and jewelry.

Surveillance video released Tuesday shows the suspect vehicle to be a gray Dodge Journey.