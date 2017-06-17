Gay Pride Parade Doesn’t Want Uniformed Police

Portland, Oregon – Organizers of the Portland Gay Pride Parade this weekend have asked police officers not to march in the parade while wearing their uniforms. Debra Porta is executive director of Pride Northwest, and she says some gay people are not open to having conversations with people “because that uniform is there.”

Chief Mike Marshman has decided to let officers make their own decision. Lieutenant Chris Burleigh is a gay officer who says he’s proud to be gay and an officer, and says he will wear the uniform in the parade that he’s worked so hard to earn. He says that many officers that he’s talked with will be there right with him in uniform.