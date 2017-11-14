Gaston Woman Shoots Boyfriend

Gaston, Or. – A Gaston woman was arrested for attempted homicide after she shot her boyfriend during an argument. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

On November 13, 2017, at 8:24 p.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a disturbance with a weapon in the 1200 block of SW Tanner Creek Road outside of Gaston. A male reported that his girlfriend had shot him in the leg.

Sheriff’s Office deputies, assisted by City of Cornelius deputies, Forest Grove Police, and the Oregon State Police, responded and apprehended the suspect. A deputy serving the City of Cornelius applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg until medical personnel arrived.

The victim, a 57-year-old male, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for a single gunshot wound to his left leg and a laceration to his head. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The suspect, 57-year-old Shannon Main, was arrested for attempted homicide, assault in the first degree, and unlawful use of a weapon. She is being held at the Washington County Jail on $250,000 bail.

Sheriff’s Office detectives responded and assisted in the investigation. Law enforcement were assisted by Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, Gaston Fire & Rescue, and Metro West Ambulance.