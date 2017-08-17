Gas Shortages Ahead Of Eclipse

Right now in Central Oregon, some gas stations are running out of fuel. There were long lines Wednesday at several stations in the area. Fred Meyer sold 35,000 gallons of gas on Tuesday and at least two stations in Bend ran out of gas Wednesday. They’re working to get more deliveries in ahead of the Solar Eclipse.

The Portland Airport expects to see 14,000 more visitors this weekend compared to a typical August weekend. Kama Simons with the Port of Portland says “there are lots of folks in the airport sort of direct passengers, where they’re trying to go.” She says Friday and Sunday look to be the busiest travel days at PDX. She says they also expect an incredible amount of rental cars being returned on Monday and Tuesday and suggests you give yourself extra time if you are heading to the airport on either of those days.

On the Oregon coast, in Florence, KCST news guy, George Henry says he’s seen an uptick in out of state license plates and says the eclipse is all anyone is talking about.

Eclipse tourists at the Portland Airport waiting for buses to Central Oregon. Photo courtesy of Rosemary Reynolds