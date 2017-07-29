Gas Leak Evacuates Four Businesses

Vancouver, Washington – A gas leak forces the evacuation of four businesses in Vancouver Friday evening. People noticed the smell of gas at a Chipotle restaurant on Southeast 164th Avenue. Vancouver Firefighters happened to be at a car accident across the street. They called more firefighters and a Hazardous Materials Team, who found a flammable concentration of natural gas above the ceiling. Vancouver Fire says, none of the 30 people evacuated had any injuries.

Oregon Hot Tub, The Barbers & a Panera Bread were all evacuated. The gas was shut off and the building ventilated.