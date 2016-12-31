In The Garden with Mike Darcy 12-31-16

In The Garden with Mike Darcy for December 31, 2016



9:00

During this first period, I like to talk about local garden events and what is happening in my own garden as well as others that I have visited.

When I learned on December 5th that my show would be terminated at the end of December, I was very disappointed. This is my 35th year on KXL and I loved doing this program, talking with listeners, learning new information from guests, talking about what I’m doing in my own garden and in general, just talking about gardening. Gardening and communicating with the public about gardening are my passions and this show helped me to fulfill my needs regarding these areas.

I had envisioned that my last show would be many years into the future and that it would be based on my decision to cease this phase of my gardening life. I have to admit that I was not ready to have this decision made for me. I am well aware that the media is constantly changing and unfortunately, I got caught up in a change. I have always intended to write a closing statement for my last show to thank the sponsors and the many listeners who have supported me over the years. Never did I expect that I would receive so any many messages expressing sadness that the show was being cancelled.

Alpha Media has offered me a show on Freedom 970 that would be a two-hour pre-recorded show. I am hesitant to accept this offer since it is so different from what I envision a gardening show to be. Being pre-recorded, it would not be ‘live’, so there would be no listener call-ins, which for me, was half of the fun and one of the most interesting parts of the show.

Thus, I need to think about this proposal in more depth to see if it would accomplish any of the things that I enjoy seeing occur in my current show. Thank you all for all of your support.

9:30 Dave Eckerdt/Salem Gardener

Dave and Pat Eckerdt live and garden in Salem. They are both avid gardeners, I have visited their garden many times and would classify it as a collectors garden. They are always on a search for new plants as well as garden art. Pat is an artist of many mediums, one of which is fused glass. Throughout their garden, you will find many fused glass pieces that Pat has created. Dave is currently president of the Salem Hardy Plant Society and is an excellent garden photographer.Dave writes: Our mail is bugged! In winter, garden projects are often hardscape. This is “Our Mail is Bugged”, an antique mailbox with Pat’s fused glass bugs and envelope. I asked Dave to discuss some of the plants in his garden that are looking good now. The picture above is from his garden.

Berberis jamesiana ‘Exuberant’ winter berries. Variegated daphniphyllum

10:00 Rich Baer/What’s New in Roses



Rich Baer is an award winning rose photographer and a master grower of roses. He and his wife Charold, maintain a rose garden in the Garden Home area of Portland with over 1,000 rose bushes. Rich as been a frequent guest on my show and likes to help other gardeners with any rose related questions they have. I have asked Rich to not only discuss some of the new roses for 2017, but also to give some tips on what we should be doing with our roses now. Photo above left is ‘Blooming Brilliant’ which is the Portland Rose Festival Rose of the Year for 2017. The photo above is ‘Fortune’ which Rich found in his garden as a sport and he aptly named it.

10:30 Lucy Hardiman



Lucy is a garden designer as well as an author, lecturer, and is very involved in many aspects of the Portland gardening community. I asked Lucy to talk about some of the plants in her garden that are looking good now. Photo below; Arctostaphylos ‘Austin Griffiths’. Lucy said; the buds began unfurling the last week of November. The plant came through the ice and snow episodes just fine. Above, Helleborus ‘Walburton’s Rosemary. Lucy writes; I can’t wait to get it in the ground.

11:00 People’s Hour/Message from Mike/Listener Photos & Comments

This is your time to call in and be part of the show; 503/417-9595 or 877/733-1011. I like hearing from other gardeners, and so do listeners. Tell me what is happening in your garden.

