Gang Team Investigating Northeast Portland Shooting

Portland, Oregon – A Northeast Plaid Pantry was hit in a shooting Monday night. Around 8:30pm shots were fired near Northeast 81st and Fremont. Police say several bullets hit the store and a car in the parking lot. No one was hurt. The Gang enforcement team is investigating.

More Information from Portland Police:

On Monday October 16, 2017 at 8:17 p.m., North and East Precinct officers responded to the report of gunfire at the Plaid Pantry, located at 8110 Northeast Fremont Street.

Officers responded to the area after multiple callers contacted 9-1-1 to report gunfire. When officers arrived they located evidence of a shooting, including multiple bullet strikes to the Plaid Pantry and to a vehicle that was parked in the Plaid Pantry parking lot.

At this time there are no known injuries as a result of this shooting.

Based on information learned at the scene, the Gang Enforcement Team is responding to continue the investigation. The Forensic Evidence Division (FED) also responded to the scene to assist.

Anyone with information about this case or other gun crimes in the City of Portland is encouraged to provide information to the Portland Police Bureau’s Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email information to gangs@portlandoregon.gov.

Information learned from social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter or YouTube should be shared with investigators as these tips may lead to the identification of a suspect or suspects.

If you see a gun crime in progress, call 9-1-1.

The Portland Police Bureau works closely with Enough is Enough PDX, a community-led campaign aimed at encouraging people to take a stand against gang violence in the area.

For more information about Enough is Enough PDX and how you can get involved, please visit https://www.facebook.com/EnoughIsEnoughPDX

Additional information about Enough is Enough PDX and other City efforts addressing youth violence can be found at the Office of Youth Violence Prevention, http://www.portlandonline.com/safeyouth/

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a minimum $250 cash reward to anyone who reports a convicted felon or a juvenile in possession of a firearm and tipsters can remain anonymous. Rewards of up to $1,000 are available for other unsolved felony crimes – $2,500 for unsolved homicides.

Submit an anonymous tip:

Text CRIMES (274637) – Type 823HELP, followed by the tip.

Online at http://crimestoppersoforegon.com/submit_online_tip.php

Call 503-823-HELP (4357)

Visit http://tipsoft.com to download the TipSubmit app.

Image courtesy of News Partner KGW