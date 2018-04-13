Gang Shooting At Aloha Home With Family Inside

Washington County, Oregon – Scary moments early this morning for some residents and a family in Aloha, after someone shot up a home on Southwest Farmington road. Washington County Sheriff’s Office says they got multiple 911 calls just before 12:30am Friday. Investigators learned two suspects walked up to the home and fired several shots, but they already left the scene when officers arrived. Thankfully no one was hurt. KGW reports a family of eight was inside the home at the time, including a pregnant woman. The gang enforcement team is investigating.

Read more from Washington County Sheriff’s Office:

A residence on Southwest Farmington Road was shot at multiple times overnight. The Washington County Inter-Agency Gang Enforcement Team is investigating.

On April 13, 2018, at 12:22 a.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to multiple reports of gunfire at a residence in the 14800 block of Southwest Farmington Road in the Aloha community. Deputies were told by dispatch that the suspects had fled the scene.

Deputies arriving in the area searched for the suspects but they were not located.

During the initial investigation, deputies learned that two suspects approached the house, fired upon it multiple times, and then fled on foot. Evidence of gunfire was located inside the residence. Occupants inside the house were not injured.

Based on information gathered at the scene, the Washington County Inter-Agency Gang Enforcement Team (IGET) responded and is investigating. Personnel from the Sheriff’s Office Forensic Science Unit (FSU) also responded to process the crime scene.

There is no additional information available for release at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office by calling (503) 629-0111.

