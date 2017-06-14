Gabby Giffords on Virginia shooting: It was ‘an attack on all who serve’

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Former Arizona Representative Gabby Giffords says she is “heartbroken” after a shooter targeted Republican members of Congress Wednesday at an early morning baseball practice in Virginia.

She called the shooting “an attack on all who serve.”

Giffords was shot in 2011 at a constituent meeting in the Tucson, Arizona metropolitan area. She sustained brain injuries following the incident, which killed six people and wounded 18.

Here is her full statement:

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a Democrat or a Republican, nor if you’re a senator or a representative, nor a staffer or a sworn officer. If you serve the institution of Congress, you’re connected to your colleagues, current and former, by a shared sense of service to ideals far greater than yourself. This shooting is an attack on all who serve and on all who participate in our democracy.

I am heartbroken for the pain of Congressman Scalise, the other victims, and their family, friends, and colleagues who survived. I am thankful for the great courage of the Capitol Police, who were my protectors after I was shot and became my friends. I also know the courage it takes to recover from a shooting like this, and I know Steve and everyone there this morning have such courage in great supply.

May all Americans come together today with prayers for the survivors, love for their friends and family, and the courage to go about everyday making this country its best. Our nation is resilient, and we always come back stronger.”

