Fundraiser for Rosie The Riveter

Kelso, Wash. – A fundraiser runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at the Kelso Burgerville to raise money for end of life care for 96 year old Naomi Parker-Fraley. She is believed to have been the inspiration for the World War II era Rosie The Riveter poster. She’s in an assisted living center in Longview and has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Her son, Joe Blankenship says Burgerville has agreed to donate 10% of its proceeds from the fundraiser to her. He says the family is also trying to contact the Veteran’s Administration for financial help and says “basically, we’re running out of money, so that’s why we’re trying the go fund me and all that.” He adds “we’re trying to help stay as comfortable as she can with what time she has left.”