Funding Young Wrestlers Through The Woods Foundation

OREGON CITY, Ore.– Cheryl Croft Bennett is President of her own sons foundation …Tyrone Snowden Woods Wrestling Foundation and she’s very proud of his accomplishments. Woods was a Navy Seal for 20 years. After retirement in 2010 following a short break, he took a position with the CIA as a security contractor. He was sent to Benghazi to offer security to the U.S. Embassy and Ambassador Chris Stevens . Woods was Murdered in the attack on the embassy on September 11, 2012.

His Mother Cheryl recalls she found out through a phone call from her ex-husband, someone she hadn’t heard from in 20 years. She described it as painful and difficult on several levels. She drove from Bend to Portland stunned. Later that evening she took a plane to the East Coast where she would meet the President, Secretary of State, The Vice President, and Secretary of Defense. She asked Secretary of State Hilary Clinton if Tyrone had completed his mission. The response was “Yes, your son saved over 30 lives he is an American hero.”

From her grief Cheryl decided to form the foundation helping young wrestlers in the state with their financial needs, through donations; a scholarship of sorts. She is working with all the schools teachers and coaches. The foundation puts on events and welcomes participation from young wrestlers boys or girls and their parents. Bennett says, ” this is helping with the healing process sometimes I cry, but this brings me joy in honor of Tyrone.”

For more information and to make a donation www.tyronewoodswrestlingfoundation.org