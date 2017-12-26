Fruitcake Temporarily Halts Seattle Ferry

SEATTLE (AP) – Authorities say a wrapped present that turned out to be a fruitcake temporarily halted ferry service at a Seattle ferry terminal.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Kevin Fortino says troopers were notified Tuesday morning that a suspicious package was found underneath a Christmas tree in the pedestrian waiting area.

Fortino says the package deemed suspicious was unmarked and was the only gift underneath the tree.

State ferry officials and troopers evacuated the terminal and kept all inbound ferries away from the area for about a half hour while the Seattle Police Department bomb squad responded.

Fortino says the gift was found to be a fruitcake.

Fortino says it wasn’t clear why the fruitcake was left there.