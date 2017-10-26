From SOU To Sitcom

It wasn’t all that long ago, she was studying theater at Southern Oregon University. Today, Darcy Carden costars in the NBC Sitcom “THE GOOD PLACE” with Ted Dansen and Kristin Bell. The show is about Kristin Bell’s character who is mistakenly sent to the “good place” after she dies. It’s a place reserved for really good people. Janet is a computer in human form and an assistant to Dansen.

Darcy Carden (Janet) came in to talk to me about it. She was down to earth and lot of fun.

Here’s our conversation: