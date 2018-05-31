Friday Is National Doughnut Day
By Jim Ferretti
May 31, 2018 @ 10:18 AM

Yes,  it’s true. June 1st is National Doughnut Day.

What started out as way to celebrate the women who served donuts to soldiers during  World War I, is now a big deal for doughnut shops across the nation.  Even some non-doughnut shops are hopping in on the action.

Here are some of the deals (or freebies!) available on Friday, June 1st.

DUNKIN DONUTS

Get a free doughnut with the purchase of a drink. They’ll also have two new doughnut varieties to add to their summer menu.

KRISPY KREME

Stop in and get a free doughnut (any doughnut!) on the menu.  No purchase necessary!

WALMART

Free glazed doughnuts to customers who shop at Walmart on Friday. No purchase necessary!

BURGER KING

Friday only, at select Burger Kings (in Boston, Miami, LA, New York and Salt Lake City), customers can buy the Whopper Doughnut.  It’s a Whopper… with a hole in it. But before you think you’re getting ripped off, every buyer will also get a free slider.

PAPA JOHNS

Order a pizza and get an order of free doughnut holes for dessert.  This new menu item is served warm, coated in cinnamon sugar and filled with caramel crème!

