Freshman Move Into Dorms At University Of Portland

PORTLAND, Ore.– Over 1,000 Freshman arrived at University of Portland for Move-In Day. many were accompanied by parents, friends, siblings, and grandparents. the transition to college life began today. The 9 residence halls competed for prizes. Giant gorillas, pirate ships, llamas, and pool parties were part of the friendly competition.

76 percent of the class comes from other states. nearly half of the class hails from the Pacific Northwest, with 23 percent from Oregon 22 percent from Washington. 28 percent from California and a whopping 11 percent from Hawaii