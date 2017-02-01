Freezing Rain And Snow Could Start During Thursday’s PM Commute

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — While there may not be much snow Thursday night, there is greater confidence that freezing rain hits the Portland metro area.

“I think the most likely scenario in Portland is a trace to an inch of snow before a transition to freezing rain happens Thursday night,” said KGW chief meteorologist Matt Zaffino.

A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Thursday evening until Friday night. The National Weather Service said there could be between one-tenth to four-tenths of an inch of ice accumulation, with the greatest possibility east of Portland International Airport.

High temperatures on Thursday will barely get above freezing. Zaffino said to look for snow or freezing rain to start between 4-7 p.m. in Portland. Areas further south, such as Salem, Corvallis and Eugene, will see snow or freezing rain earlier in the day.

Areas south of Lake Oswego may miss snow and just get freezing rain, Zaffino said.

Freezing rain is expected to continue overnight into Friday morning, and will likely make for a messy commute.

Temperatures should rise above freezing later Friday in Portland, and on Saturday in the Columbia River Gorge.

A wind advisory remains in effect in until 4 a.m. Friday. Gusts reached 65 mph in the gorge on Wednesday and near 50 mph in Portland, Zaffino said. The powerful, dry east winds also knocked down trees and knocked out power in some areas.