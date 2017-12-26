More Freezing Rain Could Hit Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. – The National Weather Service warns that more freezing rain, and maybe even a little snow, could hit the Portland-Metro area Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Forecaster Andy Bryant tells KXL that temperatures in many areas will remain near or below freezing until 5 or 6 o’clock Wednesday morning, which could lead to icy conditions for the morning commute.

He says after this latest batch of wintry weather, rain is expected for much of the rest of the week and into the new year.

Meanwhile, the Portland Bureau of Transportation issued a winter travel advisory, warning travelers about the icy roads, especially in higher elevations.

Here is the warning from the NWS:

Special Weather Statement

Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Portland OR 250 PM PST Tue Dec 26 2017 ORZ003-005-006-WAZ020-022-039-271300- Coast Range of Northwest Oregon-Lower Columbia- Greater Portland Metro Area-Willapa Hills-I- 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County-Greater Vancouver Area- Including the cities of Vernonia, Jewell, Sunset Summit, Lees Camp, Trask, St. Helens, Clatskanie, Hillsboro, Portland, Wilsonville, Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain, Ryderwood, Longview, Kelso, Castle Rock, Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Washougal, Yacolt, and Amboy 250 PM PST Tue Dec 26 2017 ...A CHANCE FOR FREEZING RAIN TONIGHT AND WEDNESDAY MORNING... There is a chance for some light rain or freezing rain to develop this evening, with the chance continuing into Wednesday morning. Temperatures in many areas will remain near or a little below freezing, so any rain which does develop could quickly cause icy conditions to develop. Anyone out and about tonight and Wednesday morning should be alert to the possibility for icy conditions.