Free Events To Help You Prep For Disasters

Portland, Oregon – Would you be ready right now if disaster struck here? What should you expect if the BIG ONE hits us? How much food and supplies should you have on hand? You can get answers to these and other questions you have at a free Red Cross community presentation happening tonight in Tigard. It starts at 5:30pm at Tigard High School. Police, fire crews, and other first responders will be on hand to answer questions. Agencies are also holding similar events Wednesday evening in Northwest Portland and Thursday in Northeast Portland.

Here’s more information from The Red Cross:

September is National Preparedness Month and the Red Cross and our partners are helping our community to be ready for disasters big and small by holding three large-scale community preparedness presentations. The presentations, titled “Prepare Out Loud” are free, interactive sessions focusing on local disaster risks, the hazards of the Cascadia Subduction Zone and simple steps to prepare for disasters of all kinds.

Oregon State Resilience Officer, Mike Harryman will deliver an opening speech at the September 26 and September 27 presentations. Each presentation is accompanied by a “Prepare Fair” where local agencies will be available to discuss preparedness tips and hand out information. The presentations will be held at the following locations on the following dates.

September 26 – Tigard

Prepare Fair: 5:30 — 6:30 p.m.: Browse public safety information & giveaways

Prepare Out Loud Presentation: 6:30 — 8:00 p.m. Oregon State Resilience Officer, Mike Harryman will deliver an opening speech.

Tigard High School Auditorium. 9000 SW Durham Rd, 97224

* Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, Tigard Police, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Metro West Ambulance will have vehicles on display. Mountain House will be giving away free food samples.

September 27 — NW Portland

Prepare Fair: 5:30 — 6:30 p.m.: Browse public safety information & giveaways

Prepare Out Loud Presentation: 6:30 — 8:00 p.m. Oregon State Resilience Officer, Mike Harryman will deliver an opening speech.

Montgomery Park. 2701 NW Vaughn St, 97210

* The first 100 attendees receive a free emergency preparedness kit courtesy of Bill Naito Company. Elephants Deli will be providing snacks and beverages at the event. Portland Fire & Rescue will have a fire engine on site. Mountain House will be giving away free food samples.

September 28 — NE Portland

Prepare Fair: 5:30 — 6:30 p.m.: Browse public safety information & giveaways

Prepare Out Loud Presentation: 6:30 — 8:00 p.m.

Buckley Auditorium, University of Portland. Willamette Blvd, 97203

* Browse public safety and education display tables starting at 5:30 p.m. Portland Fire & Rescue will have a fire engine on site. Mountain House will be giving away free food samples.

Partner agencies will have preparedness information and giveaways available at each event starting at 5:30 p.m.

Partner agencies include: Portland Bureau of Emergency Management, Multnomah County, Portland Fire & Rescue, Clackamas Fire & Rescue, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, Regional Water Providers Consortium, Washington County, Leatherman, Mountain House and NW Natural.

Free to attend. RSVP at KGWKeepingYouSafe.com or PrepareOutLoud.org.

About Prepare Out Loud:

Prepare Out Loud presenter, Steve Eberlein, was witness to the destruction of the 2004 Boxing Day Tsunami in Sri Lanka. The tsunami was caused by an underwater subduction zone earthquake and resulted in the deaths of nearly 300,000 people in 14 countries. His first-hand account of the incident lends perspective to the importance of preparedness. Following the Prepare Out Loud presentation, attendees will understand the steps they can take now to prepare for an earthquake and the central role their actions and voices play in building our community’s resilience.

The Prepare Out Loud presentation covers:

* Simple and tangible steps to take right now to be ready for disasters big and small

* The science and history of the Cascadia Subduction Zone

* Human behavior during disasters

* What to expect during and after a Cascadia earthquake or other large-scale disaster

* How to prepare to quickly locate your loved ones following a disaster

* How much food, water, and supplies you will need to take care of yourself and others after a large scale-disaster