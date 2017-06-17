Free Air Conditioners Available for People with Multiple Sclerosis

PORTLAND, Ore. – The real heat of our Oregon Summer is just around the corner, probably, and many people will sweat through the season without an air conditioner. For most of us, that’s just an uncomfortable inconvenience. For people suffering from the degenerative nerve disease Multiple Sclerosis, the heat is something much worse. Excessive heat can create new symptoms for people with MS, or exacerbate existing ones. For the past 15 years, the MS Society of Oregon has been raising money to provide free window air conditioner units to people suffering from Multiple Sclerosis. Last year they gave out a record number. While they’re not hoping to match that again this year, Portland MS Society Executive Director Candyce Hayes says anything they can do will help. They’re extending the deadline for people to apply for a free air conditioner until July 31st. You can do that by going here.

If you’d like to donate to help the Oregon MS Society afford the free air conditioners, there’s a Go Fund Me account set up here.