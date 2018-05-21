Freak Accident Gives Local Teacher Brain Injury While Overseas

Hungary – A freak accident while teaching in Europe changed a West Linn man’s life forever. Zack Edmondson has been in a hospital bed in Hungary for more than a month recovering from a traumatic brain injury. Zack’s older brother Jeff tells Newspartner KGW his 29-year-old brother fell on a staircase at a bar in Hungary and landed on his head. He’s gone through a string of surgeries and slipped into a coma. Now he’s making progress, but it’s slow and long road ahead.

The family is working to raise money for medical bills through a GO-FUND-ME page. The hope is they will be able to move Zack home soon.

Zack’s mom got the 911 call a few hours after it happened, while Zack was in surgery. Doctors said the injury was serve enough that she needed to be there. She stayed by his side, through the surgeries, through the coma, through the weeks of no improvement. Now a month later the 29-year-old is slowly making progress.

Click Here To Help Zack’s family with extremely expensive medical bills.

Images courtesy of News Partner KGW.