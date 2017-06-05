Fraternity At Oregon State On Track For Reinstatement

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) – After a toga party resulting in the hospitalization of two minors, nearly 80 charges and two arrests, the Oregon State University chapter of Phi Delta Theta is on pace for reinstatement.

The Corvallis Gazette-Times reported Saturday that OSU officials suspended the chapter after the city of Corvallis charged the fraternity with 39 counts of furnishing alcohol to minors and 39 counts of hosting a party for minors in connection with a Dec. 4, 2015, party at the Phi Delta Theta house.

The international fraternity also ordered the local fraternity to cease all operations.

But university officials say the local chapter returned to being considered a recognized student organization at OSU on March 24 after meeting all the conditions of its suspension.