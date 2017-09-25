Four Columbia River Gorge Parks Back Open

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Four state parks reopened in the scenic Columbia River Gorge after being shut down because of a large wildfire.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department said Monday the parks include Dabney State Recreation Area, Portland Women’s Forum State Scenic Viewpoint, Rooster Rock State Park and Starvation Creek State Park.

The parks were closed as a safety precaution during the fire and the related closure of Interstate 84.

The human-caused wildfire that began Labor Day weekend is about 50 percent contained. Eleven parks remain closed.