Four Arrested After Body Found Near Gresham Grade School

Gresham, Oregon – Four people are in jail, accused of a Gresham murder. A 24-year-old Troutdale man was found dead inside his car near North Gresham Elementary School late Monday night. Neighbors tell Newspartner KGW they heard gunfire AND a crash. Police found the man dead inside his car, which had rolled into the building causing minor damage.

The death investigation forced the school to close Tuesday. Some parents didn’t know until they tried to drop off their kids.

By late that afternoon, authorities arrested 21-year-old Andrew McMahon, 20-year-old Austin Brown, and two 17-year-old’s, a boy and a girl. Students will go back to class today, their last day of class is Thursday June 22nd.

Images courtesy of KXL Reporter Rosemary Reynolds and News Partner KGW.