Four-Alarm Fire Destroys SW Macadam Building

Portland, Oregon – A massive fire was burning for hours in Southwest Portland. It started around 7pm Sunday night at a business complex on SW Macadam Avenue. Smoke was so thick inside the building, firefighters were forced to fight the flames from the outside.

More than 100 firefighters were on the scene at Macadam Center. Crews say most of the roof collapsed.

Thankfully no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is said to be electrical. A stretch of Macadam Avenue between Boundary and Hamilton was closed during the investigation, but it has been re-opened this morning.

