Fortnite: Down For A Fortnight?



Does anybody else have a child who’s going through withdrawals now? As I write this, the popular web game Fortnite is still down as the company does some major upgrades. It was only supposed to be down for a couple of hours, but now, it’s going on day 2. That’s fine with me. That means I get to see the whites of my child’s eyes. I cannot believe the popularity of this game. (The game allows kids to play with their friends online …working together to keep from getting killed in precarious situations. Rated “T” for Teen.)

For months, I’ve heard giggles and shouts and screams from the basement. No one can hear me from the top of the stairs because they have their headsets on. Or maybe they’re just ignoring me. I admit, it’s fun hearing them enjoy themselves but hard to get them to step away from the game for things like…..food.

Can anybody relate? Moms? Dads? Share your pain.

More on the upgrade:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/insertcoin/2018/04/12/fortnite-servers-are-still-down-boosting-the-fortunes-of-radical-heights/#6ca5df26755c