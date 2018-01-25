Former Washington State First Lady Dies

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Former Washington state first lady Lois Spellman has died, just days after her husband, former Gov. John Spellman.

Gov. Jay Inslee and his wife, Trudi, said in a written statement Thursday they were sorry to hear of her death and that “our state is better for the life and work of this gracious, loving and kind woman.”

No details about Lois Spellman’s death were immediately available. She was 90 and had been married to her husband for 63 years when he died Jan. 16.

John Spellman was Washington’s last Republican governor, serving a single term after being elected in 1980. Inslee said Lois Spellman was her husband’s trusted adviser throughout his political career. She was known for her efforts to feed the hungry, working with her husband to boost support for food banks.

The Spellmans are survived by six children and six grandchildren.