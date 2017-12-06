Former Volunteer Firefighter Arrested

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) – A Monroe man who was accused of sex abuse and official misconduct while he was a volunteer firefighter has been arrested after failing to appear in court months ago.

Jose Carlos Villa-Garcia was arrested at his home Monday by Benton County Sheriff’s deputies on allegations he had sex with a minor.

The 30-year-old Villa-Garcia had been arrested in May 2016 and failed to appear at a court hearing after his release from jail.

He’s being held on a $100,000 bond on three charges of sex abuse.