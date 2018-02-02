Former Tigard High Teacher Arrested on Sex Abuse Charges

Tigard, Or. – A former Tigard High School teacher and coach has been attested on sex abuse charges. Tigard Police say they began investigating 40 year old Marcus Jolley last summer after a former student told a school resource officer about the alleged abuse.

Jolley is accused of having inappropriate contact with a high school student in 2005. Police say a second victim was allegedly abused in 2016 while also a Tigard High student.

Jolley has been indicted by a grand jury on 6 counts of sex abuse. Tigard Police ask that anyone with information or who may be aware of other possible victims to contact 503-718-2677.