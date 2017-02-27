Former Teacher Sentenced For Sex Abuse

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) – A former western Oregon teacher has been sentenced to 100 days in jail in a sex abuse case involving two girls at West Albany High School.

The Albany Democrat-Herald reports in a story on Saturday that 28-year-old James Walter Myrick was also sentenced to three years of probation.

Myrick pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, third-degree attempted sexual abuse, and two counts of first-degree official misconduct.

Myrick was arrested in July following a six-month investigation.