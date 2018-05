Seoul, South Korea – Kenneth Bae, who was released by North Korea in 2014, after being held for two years, says “today is a good day for everybody and the families. I’m sure they’re being delighted. But recovery will take some time.” He tells CNN “I do believe that now is the time for them to be with their family.”

Bae now lives in Seoul where he works with refugees from North Korea. He’s written a book called Not Forgotten; The True Story Of My Imprisonment In North Korea.