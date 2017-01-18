Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized Because Of Pneumonia

CBS HOUSTON – Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized, his spokesperson says. Mr. Bush is 92.

The story was first reported by CBS Houston affiliate KHOU-TV. The former President has been placed at an intensive care unit of Houston Methodist Hospital. he developed an upper respitory condition that stemmed from Pneumonia. His air way had to be cleared. He is resting comfortably in Stable condition.

Jim McGrath, spokesperson for the former president and former first lady Barbara Bush, later tweeted details,

In 2015, Mr. Bush spent a week in a Maine hospital after falling and breaking a bone in his neck, KHOU points out, adding that he suffers from a form of Parkinson’s disease and uses a wheelchair to get around. Mr. Bush is the oldest living former U.S. president, the station says.