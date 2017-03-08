Former Portland Trail Blazer Cliff Robinson, Hospitalized

Portland, Ore. — Former Portland Trail Blazer Cliff Robinson is in the hospital.

Providence St. Vincent Hospital released a statement Wednesday afternoon from the Robinson Family saying he was being treated there and asked for privacy.

It’s not clear what Robinson is being treated for.

In April of 2017, Robinson unveiled he was opening a chain of marijuana stores called Uncle Spliffy. He said the company’s products will “significantly enrich the athlete experience and outcomes while improving preparedness, focus, recovery and relaxation.”

Robinson spent 18 years in the NBA. In 1994 he was named an NBA All-Star while with the Blazers.