Portland, Oregon – Vera Katz has died at the age of 84, according to her son Jesse Katz. Vera Katz served as Portland’s Mayor for three terms. She first ran for Mayor against now U.S. Representative Earl Blumenauer in 1992. She beat him, and served until January 2005.

Katz was also the Speaker of the House in the Oregon legislature. She was the first woman to be chosen Speaker of the House. She first ran for the Oregon legislature in 1972 and served there through 1990.