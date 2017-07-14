Former Oregon Governor And Fiancee Back Under Investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Government Ethics Commission has voted to a do full investigation into whether Cylvia Hayes used her relationship as the fiancee of former Gov. John Kitzhaber to win contracts for her consulting business.

The commission suspended a preliminary review of Kitzhaber and Hayes in February 2015, when it learned a criminal investigation was under way.

The U.S. Department of Justice said last month the pair won’t face criminal charges, prompting the ethics panel to restart the preliminary review.

The commission decided Friday to go ahead with a full investigation that could last six months. The vote was unanimous.

Ethics rules bar public officials from using their positions for personal gain. Kitzhaber has maintained he did nothing wrong. He said he resigned in 2015 because the media frenzy prevented him from being an effective governor.