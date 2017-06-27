Former Oregon Football Star Sentenced To 30 Days For Escape

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) – Former Oregon tight end Colt Lyerla has been sentenced to an additional 30 days in jail after escaping from custody last month and nearly dying from a drug overdose.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a Washington County judge told Lyerla on Tuesday to get clean and sober. The judge said he wants Lyerla to meet with him for progress updates, establish goals and move beyond his persona as a former college star.

Lyerla said he accepts the challenge.

Lyerla was sentenced in April to six months in jail after pleading guilty to forgery. He was lodged at a minimum-security work release center. Police found Lyerla a day after the escape, overdosing on heroin at a Hillsboro home.

Once considered an NFL prospect, Lyerla left the Ducks in 2013 after he was suspended for violating team rules. He has had several run-ins with the law since then.