Former Nurse Pleads Guilty To Sex Abuse

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — A former Providence nursing assistant arrested in 2016 for sexually abusing several patients will be sentenced to 25 years in prison as part of a negotiated plea agreement.

Adeladilew Mekonen on Friday pleaded guilty to multiple sex crimes. He was previously indicted for 28 crimes (listed below) against 12 female patients who were under his care at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Mekonen’s charges were:

One count of first-degree sexual abuse

Nine counts of third-degree sexual abuse

One count of first-degree rape

One count of first-degree kidnapping

Four counts of first-degree sexual penetration

Three counts of third-degree sexual abuse

Four counts of second-degree sexual abuse

Five counts of first-degree sexual abuse

Mekonen will be formally sentenced on Feb. 22.

He began working at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center as a certified nursing assistant in May 2016. Providence said Mekonen was placed on administrative leave following the complaints and was fired immediately after his arrest.

Prior to working at Providence, Mekonen worked at West Hills Health and Rehabilitation Center in Portland. At least one victim from that facility has come forward.

Both of Mekonen’s former employers worked with the sheriff’s office during the investigation.