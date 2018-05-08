Former Lake Oswego Financial Adviser Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud
By Grant McHill
|
May 8, 2018 @ 4:12 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A former Lake Oswego investment adviser pleaded guilty to wire fraud after federal prosecutors said he bilked clients during a failed home-flipping scheme.

Shayne Kniss raised about $4.3 million from 47 investors from 2011 to 2013 through Iris Capital Management Group.

Prosecutors say he told clients the money would be used to buy distressed residential properties, which they would fix up and flip. But Kniss helped himself to more than $500,000, using some of the money to invest in a marijuana enterprise.

Kniss pleaded guilty Tuesday and will be sentenced Aug. 22.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Arrests Made in Shooting of Damian Lillard’s Half Brother Scrap Yard Pile Grows OHSU Selects Next President Laika Says Next Movie Will Be Released Next Spring Tonya Harding Survives Another Week on DWTS Suspected Robber In Court Today
Comments