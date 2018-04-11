Former GOP Lawmaker Fired as Head of Business Association

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A former Republican member of the Oregon Legislature has been sacked from his new job as head of a business association after he was accused of improper conduct and denigrating a Latino lawmaker “and his chain-migration homeboys from the hood.”

The Oregonian/OregonLive on Wednesday reported the firing of Mark Johnson, who used to represent Hood River in the House of Representatives. Oregon Business & Industry said its executive committee voted unanimously to remove Johnson.

The group calls itself Oregon’s largest business association whose members participate with other business leaders to grow Oregon’s economy.