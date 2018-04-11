Former GOP Lawmaker Fired as Head of Business Association
By Grant McHill
|
Apr 11, 2018 @ 5:21 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A former Republican member of the Oregon Legislature has been sacked from his new job as head of a business association after he was accused of improper conduct and denigrating a Latino lawmaker “and his chain-migration homeboys from the hood.”

The Oregonian/OregonLive on Wednesday reported the firing of Mark Johnson, who used to represent Hood River in the House of Representatives. Oregon Business & Industry said its executive committee voted unanimously to remove Johnson.

The group calls itself Oregon’s largest business association whose members participate with other business leaders to grow Oregon’s economy.

RELATED CONTENT

Pedestrian Struck and Killed Near Lincoln City Court Overturns Round-Up of Wild Horses Cannon Beach Gives Thumbs Up to Pot Shops in Mixed-Use Buildings Climber Who Died After Fall From Smith Rock State Park Identified North Bend School District Cancels Classes After Threat Wildlife Officials Allow Rancher to Kill Two Wolves
Comments