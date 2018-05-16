Former George Fox Women’s Lacrosse Coach Sues School

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A former lacrosse coach at George Fox University has filed a federal lawsuit against the school, alleging it promoted male coaches over female coaches, even when the women were more experienced and successful.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday says Natalie Harrington was hired in 2013 to coach as the university’s first women’s lacrosse team. The part-time position paid $20,000.

Though the team exceeded expectations, the university kept denying Harrington’s request to be promoted to a full-time position. The suit say the men’s soccer coach was elevated to full-time, even though his team failed to win.

Harrington quit last year.

George Fox spokesman Rob Felton tells The Oregonian/OregonLive that the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries reviewed Harrington’s complaint earlier this year and dismissed it for lack of sufficient evidence.

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com