Former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes Dead At 77
By Jacob Dean
May 18, 2017 @ 6:03 AM

CBS News Reports Former Fox News chief executive Roger Ailes has died, his wife said in a statement Thursday morning.

“I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning,” Elizabeth Ailes said, Fox News reported. “Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many.”

Ailes was 77. Fox News confirmed Ailes death on-air Thursday morning.

The founder of Fox News and longtime Republican political operative had a profound influence on American political life, building Fox News into a powerhouse that transformed the media landscape.

Ailes was ousted in the wake of sexual harassment allegations in 2016.

Ailes’ wife, Elizabeth, released the following statement:

“I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning. Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise – and to give back. During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions.  And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life…”

Roger Ailes was 77.

