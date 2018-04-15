Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health

HOUSTON, TX - MARCH 29: Barbara Bush talks with Republican presidential candidate, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney at Former President George H. W. Bush's office on March 29, 2012 in Houston, Texas. Mitt Romney received an endorsement from Former President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush during the meeting. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (AP) – A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in “failing health” and won’t seek additional medical treatment.

Jim McGrath issued a news release Sunday saying that following a recent series of hospitalizations and after consulting with her family and doctors,

the 92-year-old former first lady has decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care.

He did not elaborate as to the nature of Bush’s health problems.

McGrath says Bush is surrounded by “a family she adores” and appreciates the many kind messages and prayers she’s been receiving.