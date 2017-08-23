Former FBI director James Comey joining Howard University

Drew Angerer/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Former FBI Director James Comey has been appointed an endowed chair in public policy at Howard University and will deliver a convocation address to incoming freshmen in September, the school announced Wednesday.

In a press release, the historically Black university said that Comey, who was controversially fired from his post leading the FBI by President Donald Trump in May, will “engage the Howard community through a lecture series” during the 2017-2018 school year.

The White House originally portrayed Comey’s dismissal as coming at the recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who cited the director’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation in a letter to Trump. The president later claimed responsibility for the firing and admitted he was thinking about the FBI’s inquiry into Russian election interference — currently being led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller — when he made the decision.

In June, Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee and described his interactions with Trump prior to his termination, including the president’s expectations of “loyalty.”

Howard’s Gwendolyn S. and Colbert I. King Endowed Chair in Public Policy aims to “provide students access to experienced, senior public service executives who developed and advanced public policy initiatives,” according to the school. The post comes with a compensation of $100,000 which Comey will donate to a scholarship fund for students who formerly lived in foster homes.

“I am honored to hold the King Chair this school year. Howard has a longstanding history of being a vibrant academic community and the perfect place to have rich dialogue on many of the most pressing issues we face today,” Comey said, in a statement released by the university. “I look forward to contributing to this remarkable institution and engaging students and faculty alike.”

Comey will deliver his convocation remarks to the class of 2021 on September 22.

