Former Employee Accuses Bishop of Assault, Money Misuse

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A former employee of the Episcopal Diocese of Oregon has filed a lawsuit against the diocese and Bishop Michael Hanley, claiming he assaulted a female priest and misused donated funds.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that former finance officer Mary Macy filed the $845,000 lawsuit in Portland on Tuesday, and she claims she was fired last year for whistleblowing.

The suit claims the bishop assaulted the priest during a visit to her Salem congregation three years ago, and it claims he did not use a $10.7 million fund for its intended purpose.

Hanley says the allegations are unfounded, and they “will defend the lawsuit vigorously.”

State documents indicate that Macy previously filed complaints with the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries, which dismissed the complaints after the diocese presented evidence against her.