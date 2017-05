EUGENE, Ore. – A now former University of Oregon football player admitted Tuesday in court that he physically harassed a woman inside a campus-area bar in October 2016.

23-year-old Eddie Heard was sentenced to probation and 10 days in jail after his guilty plea. He was initially charged with four-degree assault following the October incident.

Police say the defensive linemen punched the woman in the face after slappingĀ her during an altercation inside the bar.