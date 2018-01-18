In Brief: So sweet it’s almost a sugar high and an uncomfortable one at that



You’ve seen this movie a dozen times. All that’s different here is a name change and new and different music. A big star is unhappy with his life and by the end everything is fixed up all new, bright and shiny.

In this case the big star is Alex Roe’s Liam Page. He’s huge in country music. But Liam has a dirty little secret. He deserted his high school sweetheart and the woman of his dreams at the alter.

Eight years later he’s in demand worldwide and hounded by paparazzi. Page is under pressure from the music label to get going on the new album he promised them. He doesn’t care. Music no longer interests him. His focus is drugs, alcohol, groupies and an almost antique cell phone that is broken, taped and wired together.

The fragile phone contains one voice message that Page listens to every day. It’s from her. Josie. The woman left in tears at the alter. The pity party continues when Page — estranged from his family — lets fate intervene and it sends him back to his hometown.

The town is in Louisiana. It’s tiny and packed with happy people, living happy people lives. They all know and love each other. Everyone Liam runs into from the time he hits town either turns their back on him or point at him with disdain. He didn’t just disrespect his bride to be, he ran out on the whole town.

You can pretty much predict the outcome from there.

I hate that I’m admitting this but Forever My Girl works fairly well until the predictable crisis causes the predictable implosion that leads to the also predictable feel good climax. Roe’s moping pity party grows weary right out of the chute. And yes, he gets reconnected with the woman. He also learns he’s a father and has a seven-year old daughter.

The newly discovered kid and Page do a fun daddy-daughter dance but not much else in the movie works. Yes, Roe is a handsome guy, has acting talent and can obviously sing. The popular horror movie Happy Death Day’s Jessica Rothe — like Roe — is a talented actress, charismatic and impossible not to love.

Both, however, look pretty much like every other sappy love story couple in every other sappy love story you’ve seen. This one is done by writer/director Bethany Ashton Wolf who pens the screenplay from Heidi McLaughlin’s novel. Wolf’s version is obviously inspired by cookie-cutter love story author Nicholas Sparks. A friend who — unbelievably — said she read the book says Wolf made sweeping changes to the original story.

Not that you’ll care.

Here’s the bottom-line. This is a chick flick that only Hallmark movie channel fans will love. The rest of us will end up with an uncomfortable sugar fix.

Director: Bethany Ashton Wolf

Stars: Alex Roe, Jessica Rothe, John Benjamin Hickey, Abby Ryder Fortson, Tyler Riggs, Peter Cambor, Travis Tritt

Rated PG for mature themes. This one is a tepid love story that is interchangeable with any Hallmark movie on the Hallmark channel. Give it a 1 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



Click here for showtimes and theaters.

5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

Gary Wolcott has been a movie consultant for KXL since 2014. A lifelong fan of film, he’s been a film critic in radio, television and newspaper for 25-years. Wolcott catches a couple of hundred movies a year and he sees a great many of them so you don’t have to.

Got a movie suggestion or comment? Click here to email him.