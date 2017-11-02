Forest Service Hiring 1,000 Seasonal Workers

Oregon – Need a job and love the outdoors? The Forest Service is hiring! They just announced they’ll be hiring a thousand seasonal spring and summer jobs in Oregon and Washington. You’ve got a little more than a week to get your application ready, they’ll be accepting them from November 14th to 20th. Jobs pay between $12 and $19 bucks an hour and include health benefits. If you’re selected you’ll get a call in early February.

Click here for the website to apply https://www.usajobs.gov

News Partner KGW Reports positions will be in fields like fire, recreation, timber, engineering, visitor services and archaeology.

Browse jobs by clicking here.

Interested applicants should create a profile on the USA JOBS website to save time when the hiring process starts.

Here’s a timeline of what to expect courtesy of KGW:

November 14, 2017: The application period opens in USAJobs. Apply only through USAJobs. Applicants are encouraged to apply only for locations where they would accept a position if offered.

November 20, 2017: Application deadline.

February 12 – 23, 2018: Application evaluation. Subject matter experts will generate reference evaluations and gather this information for selecting officials. Supervisory Reference Checks will occur during this time period. Please ensure your references are notified of this and they are available at the email address (preferred) or phone number provided on your application.

February 6-17, 2018: Applicants selected for jobs will be notified by a Forest Service representative by phone. Tentative selectees should be available by phone during this time and should have computer access to complete documents within 72 hours of being contacted with the tentative selection.

April 2018: First effective dates for positions. Look for the effective date on the Official Confirmation Letter, all other selection notices are tentative pending onboarding and employment suitability adjudication. Official Confirmation Letters will be received approximately 1 month prior to your start date. It is important to be in contact with your supervisor to confirm your reporting date and ensure all onboarding processes have been completed.

