Forest Grove Will Not Be A Sanctuary City

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Officials in the northwestern Oregon city of Forest Grove have shot down a proposal that would have given the town sanctuary status.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the City Council had a tie vote Monday, which means the designation failed.

Dozens of municipalities have passed sanctuary measures, a symbolic action meant to show that the city’s residents will be treated equally regardless of citizenship status.

President Donald Trump has vowed to deport immigrants living in the country illegally and said he will withhold federal funding from sanctuary cities.

Some Forest Grove councilors said the town can’t risk losing the money, while others worried the designation alone wouldn’t be enough to protect residents.

Sanctuary cities in Oregon include Portland, Corvallis and Beaverton, which passed its sanctuary resolution earlier this month.